TREASURIES-30-year bond prices rise over 2 points
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-30-year bond prices rise over 2 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices rose more than 2 points on Thursday afternoon, extending their rally to session highs as concerns about Europe’s financial woes and slowing U.S. economic growth fed bids on low-risk government debt.

The 30-year, or long, bond traded up as much as 2-2/32 in price at 103-30/32 with a yield of 2.805 percent. It was last up 2 points for a yield of 2.808 percent, down 9.8 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond yield also flirted with its lowest level in five months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
