TREASURIES-Prices dip as investors pause recent safe-haven buying

* Investors take some profits from historic low yields * Greece, Spain crisis worries still underpin prices * Treasury to sell $99 billion of notes next week By Chris Reese NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Friday as investors took a break from safe-haven buying driven by the euro zone debt crisis that had pushed benchmark yields to the lowest close in at least 60 years on Thursday. Investors booked some profits and increased their risk profile on Friday, with equities rising. They also were looking to cheapen Treasuries ahead of the sale of $99 billion of coupon-bearing securities next week. "It is a pretty cautious trade, with the record low yield on 10-years yesterday and with supply coming up next week, people don't want to chase (Treasuries prices) much further and richen it up ahead of those offerings," said Kim Rupert, director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco, adding "we are also seeing a little bit of a rebound in equities." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 12/32 lower in price to yield 1.73 percent, up from 1.69 percent late Thursday. Thursday's closing price was the lowest in at least 60 years, according to Reuters data. The notes were on track for the biggest weekly dip in yield in six weeks. U.S. stocks were bolstered on Friday as Facebook's debut as a publicly traded company buoyed consumer sentiment. Major indexes however were setting up to close their worst week of the year as investors remained wary of taking on risk in uncertainty over the political crisis in Greece. Fitch on Thursday downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory, citing the risk that it might leave the euro zone, and Moody's said Spain's ability to support its banking sector had weakened. Spain's 10-year debt was trading with a yield above 6 percent - a level widely seen as unsustainable for the country to keep borrowing. "Euroland is ... enroute to its own 'Lehman moment' unless policymakers take definitive steps to change its course. We see no evidence that this is happening so we now expect the worst," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics in Rhinebeck, New York, referring to the global financial crisis that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. Next week the Treasury will sell $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 31/32 lower in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from 2.78 percent late Thursday.