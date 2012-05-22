FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices slip on profit-taking in new debt sales
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices slip on profit-taking in new debt sales

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark yields 13 bps above 60-year low
    * Traders look ahead to EU leaders' Wednesday summit
    * Treasury auctions $35 bln of two-year notes

    By Karen Brettell	
    NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
T uesday as investors took profits from recent gains while
continuing uncertainty in Europe kept many fund managers on the
sidelines.	
    Traders also prepared for supply of $99 billion in new
two-year, five-year and seven-year notes this week. Investors
often push to reduce prices heading into such auctions.	
    The sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday was met
with near-average demand, and Treasuries traded steady at lower
prices following the auction.	
    Benchmark Treasury debt yields have fallen to levels near
the lowest in at least 60 years as fears that Europe will face
new funding stresses add to demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.	
    With few new headlines, however, many investors are undoing
trades to benefit from recent gains and are waiting to see how
leaders in the region will address the crisis.	
    "Nothing has happened in the last couple of days. The market
was very high, it was well bid, and all you're seeing now is
just some people taking profits out of Treasuries and killing
their shorts in equities," said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.	
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 15/32 lower
in price to yield 1.80 percent, up from 1.74 percent on Monday.
Yields are only 13 basis points above the 1.67 percent level
reached last September, which marked the lowest in at least 60
years.	
    Traders will focus on an informal summit of EU leaders in
Brussels on Wednesday, where French President Francois Hollande
will push a proposal for bonds that are jointly underwritten by
all euro zone member states.	
    Germany is likely to oppose any such move, saying that more
progress is needed on coordinating fiscal policies across the
euro zone. 	
    The monthly U.S. employment report scheduled for next week
and Greek elections next month will help determine further
market moves and whether yields retest recent lows.	
    "There is going to be a lot of noise in the next few weeks
for payrolls and the Greek elections," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "They
could give us an idea of what the Fed is going to do. We believe
they will announce further easing in June." 	
    Investors have been dramatically reducing bets the Treasury
yield curve will steepen as the Federal Reserve concludes its
Operation Twist program next month.	
    Further weakening in U.S. economic data would make it more
likely that the Fed will announce more bond purchases.	
    The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $8.63 billion of debt
due next year as part of its Operation Twist program.	
    The latest stimulus program involves buying longer-term debt
and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated debt in a
bid to lower long-term borrowing costs.

