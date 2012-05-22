FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales
May 22, 2012

TREASURIES-Prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders look ahead to EU leaders' Wednesday summit
    * Treasury auctions $35 bln of two-year notes
    * Benchmark yields remain near 60-year lows

    By Chris Reese	
    NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt
prices fell for a third consecutive day o n T uesday as investors
took profits from recent gains and pushed for lower prices going
into auctions of government debt this week.	
    Treasury yields last week fell to levels near the lowest in
at least 60 years as fears that Europe will face new funding
stresses added to demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.	
    While any solution to Europe's debt woes did not seem to be
imminently looming, traders took the lack of new headlines early
this week as an opportunity to cash in on the lofty prices while
waiting to see how European leaders will address the crisis.	
    "There was clearly a large unwind of risk, and it feels like
it has kind of run its course," said Scott Graham, head of
government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in New York,
adding "I suspect we will bounce back and forth here, though if
there is going to be substantial progress made in Europe then we
are way too expensive."	
    Traders are also preparing for supply of $35 billion of
five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes
on Thursday after a $35 billion sale of two-year notes on
Tuesday. Investors often try to reduce prices heading into such
auctions.	
    The two-year note sale was met with near-average demand, and
Treasuries traded steady at lower levels following the auction,
with benchmark 10-year notes down 9/32 in price to
yield 1.77 percent, up from 1.74 percent on Monday.	
    Despite the third day of higher yields, the rate remains
only marginally above the 1.67 percent level reached last
September, which marked the lowest in at least 60 years.	
    Traders will focus on an informal summit of EU leaders in
Brussels on Wednesday, where French President Francois Hollande
will push a proposal to move to bonds that are jointly
underwritten by all euro zone member states.	
    Germany opposes any such move, saying more progress is
needed on coordinating fiscal policies across the euro zone.
 	
    The monthly U.S. employment report scheduled for next week
and Greek elections next month will help determine further
market moves and whether yields retest recent lows.	
    Safe-haven demand for Treasuries was also undermined on
Tuesday by data showing U.S. home resales rose in April to their
highest annual rate in nearly two years, while a falloff in
foreclosures pushed home prices higher. 	
    "While the rise in sales is much flatter than in previous
recoveries, with longstanding structural issues including tepid
job creation and limited income growth holding it back, some
sidelined demand is slowly returning to the market," said
Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New York, adding
"housing appears on a far more solid footing than a year ago."	
    Thirty-year bonds traded 1-10/32 lower in price
to yield 2.87 percent, up from 2.81 percent late Monday.

