TREASURIES-Bonds gain safety bid on Greece euro zone exit fears

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Wednesday as concerns over the repercussions from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone increased demand for safe haven U.S. debt. Euro zone officials have agreed that each euro zone country must prepare an individual contingency plan in the eventuality that Greece decides to leave the single currency area, three euro zone officials said on Wednesday. The news comes after fears over damage from a possible Greek exit were stoked on Tuesday when former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos told news agency Dow Jones that some European states and institutions were considering contingency plans. "It's comments like that set you up for another round of risk reduction," said Carl Lantz, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "I don't think the markets in general are set up for a Greek exit. You don't know the unknown unknowns and the knock-on effects and the kind of capital controls that would go along with that. It is a very worrisome proposition," he said. U.S. Treasuries yields have risen off recent lows this week as a lack of negative headlines allowed investors to consolidate positions from a two-month rally in bonds. New risk aversion may send yields back to retest their historical lows. Benchmark 10-year note yields decreased to 1.74 percent on Wednesday, down from 1.78 percent late on Tuesday. The notes last week traded as low as 1.69 percent, only 2 basis points higher than their lowest levels in at least 60 years, which was set last September. Increased risk aversion is also likely to help the Treasury's debt auctions this week, which include $35 billion in new five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. The Federal Reserve will also purchase as much as $5 billion in debt due 2018 to 2020 on Wednesday as part of its Operation Twist schedule. This program involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated notes, in a bid to lower long-term borrowing rates.