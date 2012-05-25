TREASURIES-Prices gain as Europe fears stoke safety bid

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday as concerns over the fallout from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone added a bid for the safe haven debt and as investors prepare for what is likely to be volatile trading over the coming month. Fears over the impact of a Greek exit from the euro zone and spreading stresses on bank and state funding to other countries including Spain have helped push benchmark 10-year Treasury yields near to their lowest levels in at least 60 years. Some of these concerns were heightened on Friday after Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, Catalonia, asked for help from the central government to refinance its debt. Traders are expecting a volatile month in June as Greece holds elections on June 17 and as the Federal Reserve is expected to give signs when it meets on whether it is likely to implement further quantitative easing after its Operation Twist program expires. "The whole next month is important," said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Expectations of additional volatility is keeping volumes low as many investors stay on the sidelines of the market, wary of getting caught offside in a large move up or down. "Until market participants have a better feel and better sense of what the next move's going to be participation remains low," Tata said. Next week traders will also focus on some key U.S. economic data releases for signs that the economy is weakening, which would make the Federal Reserve more likely to launch a new bond purchase program after Operation Twist ends next month. Operation Twist involves buying longer-dated debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated notes in a bid to reduce long-term borrowing costs and stimulate the economy. Data on Thursday is expected to show that U.S. gross domestic product grew 2 percent in the first quarter, while a key employment report on Friday is expected to show that U.S. employers added 150,000 workers to their payrolls in May. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in price to yield 1.75 percent, down from 1.78 percent late on Thursday. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.