TREASURIES-Bonds rise on Spanish bank worries
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds rise on Spanish bank worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Rising Spanish yields boost risk for euro zone
    * Expected stronger stock open curbs bond gains
    * U.S. home prices edged up in March-Case-Shiller
    * Fed to sell up to $8.75 bln in short-dated debt


    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
rose on Tuesday, as contagion worries over the deterioration of
Spain's banking system stoked demand for bonds and other
low-risk investments.	
    An expected higher open on Wall Street on hopes of more
stimulus from China and the latest Greek polls showing
pro-bailout parties were in the lead ahead of next month's
elections curbed the modest gains in Treasuries, analysts said.	
    "It's mostly how you solve the Spanish bank problem so
there's a bit of safe-haven buying," said David Keeble, global
head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment Banking in New York.	
    Spanish 10-year yields jumped to 6.53 percent
on Monday, their highest since November 2011, as the euro zone's
fourth-biggest economy seemed prepared to use more public debt
to recapitalize its ailing banks. The resurgence in the
government's borrowing costs would make its refinancing efforts
even more difficult. 	
    Concerns that Spain's financial woes could deepen the euro
zone debt crisis led some investors to beef up their Treasuries
holdings, whose yields are hovering near historic lows. 	
    On slightly below-average volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes last traded up 5/32 in price at 100-6/32,
yield 1.73 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from Friday.	
    The 10-year yield is within striking distance of 1.67
percent, which was the lowest level in at least 60 years.	
    U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the
Memorial Day holiday.	
 
   	
    Treasuries prices pulled back from their initial highs after
a news report, citing unidentified sources, that China's biggest
banks appeared to have increased lending toward the end of this
month as Beijing starts to fast-track its approval of
infrastructure investments in a bid to stem slowing growth.
 	
    Investors were also encouraged by weekend polls in Greece
that showed the conservative New Democracy party, which backs
the country's international bailout, has a lead over the leftist
SYRIZA party, which opposes it ahead of a June 17 election. 	
    Back in the United States, traders have received several
second-tier economic reports, suggesting the U.S. economy
continues to muddle along with ongoing support from the Federal
Reserve.	
    S&P/Case-Shiller reported average home prices in
20 major U.S. cities edged up 0.1 percent in March, shaving
their year-on-year decline to 2.6 percent. 	
    While the housing market remains stagnant and the
three-year-old euro zone debt crisis still poses a threat to the
U.S. economy, expectations remain strong that the U.S. central
bank will embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchase,
dubbed "QE3." 	
    The Fed's $400 billion Operation Twist is scheduled to
expire at the end of June. This program involves sales of the
Fed's shorter-dated Treasuries from its portfolio and its
purchases of longer-dated government debt in the open market. It
is aimed at holding down mortgage rates and other long-term
borrowing costs in an effort to stimulate borrowing.	
    It is set to sell $8.00 billion to $8.75 billion of
Treasuries with maturities range from June 2014 to May 2015 at
11 a.m. (1500 GMT).

