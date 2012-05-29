FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Bonds gain on Spanish bank contagion fears
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Bonds gain on Spanish bank contagion fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Rising Spanish yields boost risk for euro zone
    * Egan-Jones downgrades Spain's rating again
    * Global stock rebound limits bond gains
    * U.S. home prices edged up in March-Case-Shiller
    * U.S. consumer mood unexpectedly sours in May

    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
rose with benchmark yields near their lowest in at least 60
years on Tuesday as worries about contagion from Spain's ailing
banks stoked demand for bonds and other low-risk investments.	
    Bond market's gains were limited by a rebound in global
stock markets on hopes of more stimulus from China and the Greek
polls showing pro-bailout parties in the lead ahead of next
month's elections, analysts said.	
    "It's mostly how you solve the Spanish bank problem so
there's a bit of safe-haven buying," said David Keeble, global
head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment Banking in New York.	
    Spanish 10-year yields jumped to 6.53 percent
on Monday, their highest since November 2011, as the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy seemed prepared to use more public debt
to recapitalize its banks. The resurgence in the government's
borrowing costs would make its refinancing efforts even more
difficult. 	
    A 7 percent yield was the tipping point that pushed other
euro zone members Ireland and Portugal into taking EU/IMF
bailouts.	
    "This is a test for Spain to see how it handles its banking
system," Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, said of Spain's debt plan.	
    Spain's problem banks led Egan-Jones, an independent rating
firm, to lower its sovereign rating on Spain deeper into junk
territory. The downgrade news pushed Treasury prices to session
highs and a wave of curve flattening trades as traders bet on
slower global growth and more coordinated central bank actions,
analysts said. 	
    Concerns Spain's financial woes could deepen the euro-zone
debt crisis led some investors to beef up their holdings of 
Treasuries, whose yields are hovering near historic lows. 	
    On below-average volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 last traded up 10/32 in price at 100-11/32, yielding
1.71 percent, down 3.5 basis points from Friday.	
    The 10-year yield is within striking distance of 1.67
percent, which was the lowest level in at least 60 years.	
    June 10-year T-note futures were last up 8/32 at 134
after setting a contract high at 134-2/32.	
    German Bund futures erased earlier losses and were
up 2 basis points at 144.38. They hit a contract high of 144.58.	
    The three major Wall Street indexes were up 0.5 to 0.6
percent, half their earlier gains. 	
    U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the
Memorial Day holiday.	
 
   	
    Treasuries prices pulled back from their initial highs after
a news report, citing unidentified sources, that China's biggest
banks appeared to have increased lending toward the end of this
month as Beijing starts to fast-track its approval of
infrastructure investments in a bid to stem slowing growth.
 	
    Investors were also encouraged by weekend polls in Greece
that showed the conservative New Democracy party, which backs
the country's international bailout, has a lead over the leftist
SYRIZA party, which opposes it ahead of a June 17 election. 	
    In the United States, economic data suggested the U.S.
economy continues to muddle along with ongoing support from the
Federal Reserve.	
    U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to
its lowest level in four months in May on renewed worries about
the economy, according to the Conference Board. 	
    However, an S&P/Case Shiller report said average
home prices in 20 major U.S. cities edged up 0.1 percent in
March, shaving their year-on-year decline to 2.6 percent.
 	
    These economic figures were not dire enough to spur a
further rise in Treasuries prices.	
    "The economic fundamentals are less negative than what the
market has seemed to have priced in," Janney's LeBas said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.