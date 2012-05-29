FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears
May 29, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Karen Brettell	
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasuries
yields fell on Tuesday as worries about contagion from Spain's
ailing banks stoked demand for safe-haven bonds, and Treasuries
are seen likely to remain well bid ahead of the Greek elections
next month.	
    The yield on Spain's 10-year bonds hit a
six-month high of 6.54 percent on Tuesday as Spain, the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy, indicated it would issue new
bonds to recapitalize its banks. 	
    The resurgence in Spain's borrowing costs would make its
refinancing efforts even more difficult. 	
    Concern that more European countries and banks will struggle
to repay debt has caused many investors to seek out safer
alternatives including Treasuries, even as U.S. bond yields
offer increasingly paltry returns.	
    "Foreign capital is leaving Europe and is looking for a
home. Right now that home is in the U.S.," said Eric Green, head
of interest rate strategy at TD Securities in New York. "The
focus is going to remain on headlines coming out of Europe."	
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
2/32 in price, with yields falling to 1.73 percent, down from
1.75 percent late on Friday.	
    The 10-year yield is within striking distance of the 1.67
percent level reached in September, which was the lowest level
in at least 60 years.	
    Spain's problem banks led Egan-Jones, an independent rating
firm, to lower its sovereign rating on Spain deeper into junk
territory on Tuesday . 	
    The downgrade pushed Treasury yields to session lows. The
10-year yield fell to 1.71 percent and prompted a wave of
curve-flattening trades as traders bet on slower global growth
and more coordinated central bank actions, analysts said.	
    Europe is expected to remain the prime focus for investors
in coming weeks, with most eyes trained on the Greek elections
scheduled for June 17. 	
    U.S. economic data this week may add a stronger bid for
bonds if the data shows economic growth is weakening more than
expected. That would make the Federal Reserve more likely to
extend bond purchases after its Operation Twist program expires
at the end of June.	
    "A strong number this month will be discounted, while a
weaker report will feed the negative sentiment," said Green.	
    The closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday is
expected to show that employers added 150,000 workers in May.
Data on Thursday is expected to show that U.S. gross domestic
product grew 2 percent in the first quarter.	
    The Fed is expected to indicate whether it is likely to
implement further stimulus when it meets next month.	
    Data on Tuesday suggested the U.S. economy continues to
muddle along.	
    Average home prices in 20 major U.S. cities edged up 0.1
percent in March from February, shaving their year-on-year
decline to 2.6 percent, according to the S&P/Case Shiller
 report. 	
    On the downside, U.S. consumer confidence 
unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in four months in May on
renewed worries about the economy, according to the Conference
Board. 	
    The figures did not spur a further rise in Treasuries
prices.	
    "The economic fundamentals are less negative than what the
market has seemed to have priced in," said Guy LeBas, chief
fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.

