NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes fell to its lowest level in at least 60 years on Wednesday as contagion worries about the Spanish banking system intensified bids for U.S. government debt and other low-risk investments.

The 10-year Treasury yield last traded at 1.6747 percent after touching 1.6730 percent, according to Tradeweb.