FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-30-year bonds jump in safe-haven rally
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-30-year bonds jump in safe-haven rally

Richard Leong

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds jumped on Wednesday as concerns that problems at Spanish banks were deepening the euro zone debt crisis fed fresh demand for U.S. government debt and other perceived low-risk assets.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded up 2-12/32 in price, yielding 2.739 percent, down 11.5 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year Treasury note was up nearly 1 point in price for a yield of 1.651 percent, the lowest in at least 60 years according to Reuters data.

The yield on seven-year Treasury debt touched a record low of 1.083 percent, based on Tradeweb data.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries futures climbed to contract highs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.