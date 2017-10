NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned negative and 30-year bonds erased earlier price gains on Monday as U.S. stock prices jumped.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 1.59 percent, after earlier trading as low as 1.56 percent.

Thirty-year bonds were little changed in price to yield 2.68 percent, after earlier falling to 2.65 percent.