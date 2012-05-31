FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices trim gains as stocks pare losses
May 31, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices trim gains as stocks pare losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices shaved their gains on Thursday with benchmark yields retracing from their record lows as Wall Street stocks pared their losses tied to contagion fears from Europe and a batch of disappointing U.S. economic data.

U.S. stock prices turned around as traders cited a Dow Jones report that the International Monetary Fund is considering a loan to Spain if the indebted euro zone nation cannot bail out problem bank Bankia.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 10/32 in price at 101-16/32, yielding 1.575 percent.

Earlier, the 10-year yield fell to 1.5326 percent, which is the lowest on records going back to the start of the 19th century.

