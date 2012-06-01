FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-10-year yield hits fresh record low
June 1, 2012

TREASURIES-10-year yield hits fresh record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 10-year government debt touched a fresh record low early Friday ahead of the release of the U.S. government’s payrolls report, which is expected to show a moderate gain of 150,000 jobs in May.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up as much as 14/32 at 102-5/32 in price, yielding 1.517 percent, the lowest level since records going back in the early 1800s according to Reuters data.

September 10-year T-note futures climbed to a contract high of 134-13/32, up 15/32 from Thursday’s close.

