TREASURIES-US Treasuries fall as easing talk hurts safety bid

* Stimulus speculation aids risky assets, hurts Treasuries * ECB notes increased downside risks to economic outlook * Fed's Lockhart says more action might be needed By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday as talk of more accommodation from major central banks fed a stock market rally and depressed investors' appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt. World stocks, commodities and the euro rallied as expectations grew that major central banks would try to bolster a slowing global economy. Meanwhile, European officials urgently explored ways to rescue Spain's debt-laden banks. The broad S&P 500 stock market index climbed 1.9 percent. In contrast, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields stood at 1.66 percent on Wednesday, up from 1.58 percent on Tuesday. They were down 21/32 in price. Ten-year Treasury yields hit an all-time low of 1.44 percent on Friday after the government reported weaker-than-forecast May U.S. job growth. Analysts said markets were reacting to hints of more monetary accommodation from both the European Central Bank - though ECB President Mario Draghi dashed expectations of near-term action - and the U.S. Federal Reserve. "Markets have moved a lot and valuations in stocks and a number of the credit sectors are compellingly cheap and the valuation argument for Treasuries and bunds is very thin," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income with $330 billion in assets under management. "If the Fed and the ECB offer reassurances that they will protect the system, you're likely to see higher stock prices and higher yields." In a statement following a European Central Bank meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi noted "increased downside risks to the economic outlook" and said on the basis of current futures prices for commodities, annual inflation rates should fall below 2 percent again in early 2013. A similar tone was struck by a U.S. Federal Reserve official on Wednesday. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the Fed might need to consider more monetary easing if the U.S. economy falters or Europe's crisis triggers a broader financial shock. Lockhart spoke just days after data for May showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth. U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter also has been revised down to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent, raising fears the expansion might peter out. "The markets are seeing a risk-positive message from the ECB and the Fed," Tipp said. Markets like the talk about economic weakness, he said. "Since we're likely to see more economic weakness in the months ahead, it's reasonable for the markets to assume the chance of an ECB rate cut has gone up," Tipp said. "Risk markets find that reassuring because there haven't been that many accommodative signals coming out of the ECB in recent weeks." Investors are now increasingly betting the U.S. central bank will decide to take some type of additional action at its June 19-20 meeting. The Fed could either extend its current program of selling short-term securities to buy longer-dated ones, a measure known as Operation Twist, or it could embark on a third round of asset purchases. "Stimulus helps stocks and hurts bonds," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics. Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy in Boston at 2000 EDT/2400 GMT and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify before Congress on Thursday. Analysts will be listening closely for any hints that more bond buys are in store. Spain also tests the market on Thursday with an issue of up to 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in medium- and long-term bonds at auction. The country's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Tuesday that Spain's high borrowing costs mean it is effectively shut out of the bond market and that the European Union should help Madrid recapitalize its debt-laden banks.