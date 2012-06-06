FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices erase losses
June 6, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices erase losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries erased their early losses on Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a news conference that economic growth in the euro zone remained weak and downside risks to the economic outlook had risen..

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note , down 4/32 earlier, was up 1/32 after Draghi’s remarks, its yield easing to 1.57 percent from 1.58 percent late on Tuesday.

The perilous state of the euro zone economy is seen as a risk to the U.S. growth outlook and a reason to buy safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
