TREASURIES-Bonds turn lower as stock gains curb safety bid

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned lower again on Wednesday as a strong opening for stocks on Wall Street damped investors’ appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 5/32 in price, leaving their yields at 1.60 percent, up from 1.58 percent late on Tuesday.

Earlier, Treasuries had turned higher when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said economic growth in the euro zone remained weak and downside risks to the outlook had risen.