TREASURIES-US Treasuries dip as easing talk hurts safety bid
June 6, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-US Treasuries dip as easing talk hurts safety bid

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stimulus speculation boosts risky assets, hurts Treasuries
    * ECB notes increased downside risks to economic outlook
    * Fed's Lockhart says more action might be needed


    By Chris Reese	
    NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for
the third day in a row on Wednesday as talk of more
accommodation from major central banks fed a stock market rally
and depressed investors' appetite for safe-haven U.S. government
debt.	
    World stocks, commodities and the euro rallied as
expectations grew that major central banks would try to bolster
a slowing global economy. Meanwhile, European officials urgently
explored ways to rescue Spain's debt-laden banks.
 The broad S&P 500 stock market index 
gained over 1.5 percent.	
    In contrast, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields 
were trading 23/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from
1.58 percent on Tuesday. Ten-year Treasury yields hit an
all-time low of 1.44 percent on Friday after the government
reported weaker-than-forecast May U.S. job growth.	
    Benchmark notes on Wednesday were on track for the biggest
three-day rise in yield in eight months.	
    Analysts said markets were reacting to hints of more
monetary accommodation from both the European Central Bank -
though ECB President Mario Draghi dashed expectations of
near-term action - and the U.S. Federal Reserve.	
    "Markets have moved a lot and valuations in stocks and a
number of the credit sectors are compellingly cheap and the
valuation argument for Treasuries and bunds is very thin," said
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed
Income in Newark, New Jersey. "If the Fed and the ECB offer
reassurances that they will protect the system, you're likely to
see higher stock prices and higher yields."	
    Following a European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday, ECB
President Mario Draghi noted "increased downside risks to the
economic outlook" and said on the basis of current futures
prices for commodities, annual inflation rates should fall below
2 percent again in early 2013. 	
    A similar tone was struck by a U.S. Federal Reserve official
on Wednesday. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the Fed
might need to consider more monetary easing if the U.S. economy
falters or Europe's crisis triggers a broader financial shock.  	
    Lockhart spoke just days after data for May showed a sharp
slowdown in U.S. employment growth. U.S. gross domestic product
in the first quarter also has been revised down to 1.9 percent
from 2.2 percent, raising fears the expansion might peter out.
 	
    "We are seeing a new attitude from policy makers on both
sides of the Atlantic," said David Dietze, chief investment
strategist at Point View Wealth Management, Inc in Summit, New
Jersey, adding "Treasuries traders are bracing themselves for
some sort of policy stimulus, which is going to make safe-haven
assets a little less desirable."	
    Investors are now increasingly betting the U.S. central bank
will decide to take some type of additional action at its June
19-20 meeting. The Fed could either extend its current program
of selling short-term securities to buy longer-dated ones, a
measure known as Operation Twist, or it could embark on a third
round of asset purchases.	
    "Stimulus helps stocks and hurts bonds," said Cary Leahey,
managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics.	
    Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen will speak on the economic
outlook and monetary policy in Boston at 2000 EDT/2400 GMT and
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify before Congress on
Thursday. Analysts will be listening closely for any hints that
more bond buys are in store.	
    Spain also tests the market on Thursday with an issue of up
to 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in medium- and long-term bonds
at auction. The country's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro
said on Tuesday that Spain's high borrowing costs mean it is
effectively shut out of the bond market and that the European
Union should help Madrid recapitalize its debt-laden banks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
