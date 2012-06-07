FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Long-dated Treasuries turn lower
June 7, 2012

TREASURIES-Long-dated Treasuries turn lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices shifted into the minus column on Thursday when stocks opened higher on Wall Street, damping investors’ enthusiasm for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Major U.S. stock indexes rose 1 percent shortly after the open.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 3/32, leaving its yield at 1.68 percent, up from 1.67 percent late Wednesday and up from an historic low of 1.44 percent on Friday reached after the U.S. Labor Department reported weaker than expected job growth in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
