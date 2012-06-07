FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds edge up after Bernanke testimony headlines
June 7, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds edge up after Bernanke testimony headlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices briefly edged up on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints further stimulus was imminent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 3/32 before the headlines hit, was up 1/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.68 percent. That was up from 1.67 percent late Wednesday and up from an historic low of 1.44 percent on Friday reached after the U.S. Labor Department reported weaker than expected job growth in May.

