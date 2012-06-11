FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds flat as doubt emerges after Spain deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds flat as doubt emerges after Spain deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Skepticism surfaces after Spanish bank bailout
    * Pending $66 bln supply tempers market recovery
    * Several U.S. Fed officials scheduled to speak

    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
were little changed on Monday, as skepticism surfaced about
whether a 100 billion euro bailout for Spanish banks announced
over the weekend was enough to contain the region's debt crisis.	
    Treasuries fell in earlier Asian trading as traders sold
bonds and jumped back into growth-oriented assets like stocks on
the expected move to recapitalize Spanish banks. However, bonds
recouped their initial losses during European
trading. 	
    "The sugar buzz has worn off," John Brady, senior vice
president of interest rates futures sales at R.J. O'Brien and
Associates in Chicago, said of the Spanish bank rescue deal.	
    There is also the issue of Greece's membership in the euro
zone bloc ahead of its national election this Sunday, he and
other analysts said.	
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
1/32 in price, yielding 1.63 percent, down 0.4 basis point from
late on Friday.	
    The 30-year bond was last up 3/32 to yield 2.74
percent, down 0.5 basis point from Friday's close.	
    Tempering bonds' recovery was the $66 billion worth of
coupon-bearing supply for sale starting on Tuesday. Despite
their meager yields, analysts anticipate the U.S. Treasury
should easily sell the new issues.	
    "There is a shortage of high-quality collateral. The
auctions will go fine," Brady said.	
    Meanwhile, four Fed officials will make public appearances
in the wake of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the U.S.
economy last week. 	
    Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is prepared to provide
more stimulus if the economy falters, but gave no specifics
whether it will embark on a third round of bond purchases,
dubbed QE3, will happen soon. 	
    Fed policy-makers are scheduled to meet next Tuesday and
Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.