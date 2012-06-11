FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Longer-dated bonds touch session highs
June 11, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices rose to session highs early Monday as Wall Street stocks pared gains, reviving safe-haven demand for bonds due to skepticism whether a bailout for Spanish banks is enough to contain the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 4/32 in price after touching a session high at 101-8/32.

The 10-year yield was last 1.62 percent, down 1 basis point from Friday’s close. It is about 10 basis points above a record low set on June 1.

