TREASURIES-Bonds rise as doubts linger after Spain deal

* Spanish bank rescue spurs overseas selling in bonds * Skepticism surfaces whether bailout will be effective * Pending $66 bln supply seen fetching solid demand * Several U.S. Fed officials scheduled to speak By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices rose in choppy trading on Monday as early enthusiasm about a rescue for Spanish banks faded, replaced by worry that upcoming Greek elections would add to Europe's debt crisis. Investors were skeptical whether a 100 billion euro bailout for Spanish banks announced over the weekend was enough to make a significant difference in the euro zone's debt crisis. "This is a bandage at best," Brian Rehling, senior fixed income strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri, said of the euro zone loan to Spain. "It's a bandage in a long line of bandages. There are a lot bigger problems there. Everyone is skeptical. There is no grand plan over there," Rehling said. In another worry, Greece's continued membership in the euro zone bloc could hang on the outcome of the parliamentary elections on Sunday, analysts said. "The bigger fear is an averse outcome at this weekend's Greek election," said Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed income strategist at 4Cast Ltd. in New York. Treasuries fell earlier in Asian trading as traders sold bonds and jumped back into growth-oriented assets like stocks on the expected move to recapitalize Spanish banks. The bond market clawed back into positive territory as global stocks and the euro succumbed to selling pressure due to doubts about the Spanish bank rescue. This revived safe-haven bids for U.S. and German government debt. "The sugar buzz has worn off," John Brady, senior vice president of interest rates futures sales at R. j. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago, said of the Spanish bank rescue deal. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 6/32 in price, yielding 1.59 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield is about 15 basis points above its historic low set on June 1. The 30-year bond was last up 24/32 to yield 2.71 percent, down 3.5 basis points from Friday's close. The 30-year yield touched a session high of 2.85 percent. It touched a record low of 2.51 percent more than a week ago. Wall Street stocks turned lower with the Standard & Poor's 500 index down 0.2 percent. The euro fell 1.1 percent against the U.S. dollar in late morning trading, while Spanish and Italian government debt yields rose. Tempering bonds' recovery was the $66 billion worth of coupon-bearing supply for sale starting on Tuesday. Despite their meager yields, analysts anticipate the U.S. Treasury should easily sell the new issues. "There is a shortage of high-quality collateral. The auctions will go fine," Brady said. Meanwhile, four Federal Reserve officials will make public appearances after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the U.S. economy last week. Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is prepared to provide more stimulus if the economy falters but gave no specifics whether it will embark on a third round of bond purchases, dubbed QE3, any time soon. Fed policymakers are scheduled to meet June 19-20.