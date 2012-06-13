TREASURIES-Bonds erase losses after weak U.S. data

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices erased and turned slightly higher after U.S. stock index futures accelerated their decline on weaker-than-expected data on domestic inflation and consumer spending.

The latest government figures on producer prices and retail sales reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economic growth, which may result in more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price at 100-27/32 for a yield of 1.66 percent. They traded as low as 100-100-15/32 with a 1.70 percent yield.