FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds erase losses after weak U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds erase losses after weak U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices erased and turned slightly higher after U.S. stock index futures accelerated their decline on weaker-than-expected data on domestic inflation and consumer spending.

The latest government figures on producer prices and retail sales reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economic growth, which may result in more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price at 100-27/32 for a yield of 1.66 percent. They traded as low as 100-100-15/32 with a 1.70 percent yield.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.