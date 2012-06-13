FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 7:12 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weak retail, PPI data lower Q2 U.S. GDP outlook
    * Greek election worries underpin bid for bonds
    * U.S. sees strong demand for $21 bln 10-year note reopening
    * Treasuries outperform German Bunds again

    By Karen Brettell	
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
rose o n W ednesday after a Treasury sale of new 10-year debt drew
strong demand and weaker-than-expected inflation and consumer
spending data reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economic
growth.	
    Prices gained in early trade as the data raised expectations
the Federal Reserve may embark on more bond purchases to support
the economy, a move that would underpin private demand for
Treasuries.	
    The gains were extended after the Treasury sold $22 billion
in new 10-year notes at record low-auction yields of 1.622
percent. The bid was aided by fears that Europe's debt crisis
may worsen.	
    "We are seeing some significant overseas buying in front of
the Greek elections," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist
at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. A slight back up in
yields before the sale also helped demand, he said.	
    The bid for Treasuries was underpinned by worries about
Sunday's Greek national election, whose outcome might put the
nation on the path of exiting the euro zone and deepening the
region's debt crisis, traders and analysts said.	
    Concerns over the region have extended to a reluctance by
some investors to hold German bonds, due to the country's credit
exposure to troubled countries in the region. 	
    In recent weeks this fear has led some investors to swap
German bonds for U.S. Treasuries.	
    The gap in yields between 10-year Treasuries and German
bonds compressed o n W ednesday for a third straight day to 15
basis points, the tightest level since early March.	
    U.S. 10-year notes have also been favored over 30-year
Treasuries in recent weeks, which may mean that demand at
Thursday's $13 billion bond auction will be relatively muted.	
    "There is an element of doubt that if people have spent
their cash on tens, how much is going to be left for thirties?"
said Vogel.	
    The spread between U.S. 10-year and 30-year Treasuries
yields has expanded to 111 basis points from 104 basis points on
June 4.	
    	
    DATA DISAPPOINTS	
    The bid for Treasuries was supported earlier after weak data
increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce
new quantitative easing when it meets next week.	
    The U.S. government said on Wednesday that retail sales fell
0.2 percent in May, declining for a second straight month.
Producer prices fell 1 percent last month on a plunge in oil
prices. 	
    Also on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs said its economists
downgraded their outlook on U.S. gross domestic product for the
second quarter to an annualized rate of 1.6 percent from their
earlier call of 1.8 percent.	
    "The market turned around with everyone lowering their GDP
expectations," said Mike Franzese, head of Treasury trading at
Wunderlich Securities in New York.	
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
18/32 in price, yielding 1.60 percent, down 6.2 basis points
from late on Tu esday.	
    The 30-year bond was up 1-6/32 with a yield of
2.71 percent, down 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close.

