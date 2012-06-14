TREASURIES-Prices turn lower after brief rise

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped back into the red early Thursday after rising briefly on a surprise rise in weekly first-time filings for unemployment benefits which had reinforced the notion of slowing U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year notes last traded down 5/32 in price, yielding 1.62 percent. They rose as much as 3/32 with a 1.59 percent yield minutes after the release of the latest jobless claims data.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday jobless claims rose to 386,000 in the week ended June 9 from an upwardly revised 380,000 the previous week. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a claims figure of 375,000 last week.