FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices turn lower after brief rise
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices turn lower after brief rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped back into the red early Thursday after rising briefly on a surprise rise in weekly first-time filings for unemployment benefits which had reinforced the notion of slowing U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year notes last traded down 5/32 in price, yielding 1.62 percent. They rose as much as 3/32 with a 1.59 percent yield minutes after the release of the latest jobless claims data.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday jobless claims rose to 386,000 in the week ended June 9 from an upwardly revised 380,000 the previous week. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a claims figure of 375,000 last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.