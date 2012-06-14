TREASURIES-Bonds add losses on report on G20 action

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses in mid afternoon trading on Thursday in the wake of a report central banks are preparing for coordinated action to provide more liquidity if needed after this Sunday’s Greek election.

The Reuters report cited G20 sources on this possible move in case traders react negatively to an anti-bailout party win.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 9/32 at 101-3/32 for a yield of 1.63 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Wednesday.