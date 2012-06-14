FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Stock, euro rebound add selling pressure on bonds
    * Bond market hold losses after $13 bln 30-year sale
    * Reopened 30-year issue sold at record low yield
    * Bond losses limited due to Greek election worries
    * U.S. Fed bought $2.04 bln in long-dated bonds


    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries fell on
Thursday as gains in stocks and the euro dented safe haven
appetite, but looming worries over a Sunday election in Greece
could see prices back up before the weekend. 	
    A $13 billion auction of US Treasury 30-year bonds, the last
leg of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply, drew
mixed results. 	
    The reopening of a 30-year bond first sold in May fetched a
yield of 2.720 percent, a record low at a 30-year auction.	
    Overall bidding was the weakest since November 2011,
although large investment funds and other direct bidders bought
24 percent of the 30-year supply, their biggest share since
October 2011. 	
    With this week's Treasuries auctions behind them, investors
and traders turned their focus to the Greek election and next
week's G20 summit in Mexico, as well as the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, analysts said.	
    "Not only did Treasury prices get too rich for some", said
Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics, "but the possibility of a pro-bailout win at
the polls in Greece on Sunday could be negative for bonds."	
    "That supposedly would take a lot of the pressure off of
Greece," she said.	
    Treasuries added slightly to losses after news late in the
session that central banks from major economies stand ready to
take add liquidity to global markets should the Greek election
cause tumultuous trading. 	
    But Rupert said the effects were overshadowed by the
upcoming Greek vote and by a Federal Reserve meeting next week,
both of which could nudge Treasury prices higher soon.	
    "I think people will probably prefer to go into the weekend
flat or long Treasuries, as opposed to short," she said.	
    While the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 1.24
percent, benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded
down 10/32 in price, yielding 1.633 percent. 	
 
 	
    "No matter who wins, there will be no clear outcome for
Greece after the election," Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW
Trading in Chicago. 	
    Thirty-year bonds briefly traded in positive territory as
traders positioned for the Fed's latest purchase for its $400
billion "Operation Twist," analysts said. The U.S. central bank
ended up buying $2.04 billion in debt maturing in Feb 2036 to
Feb 2042. 	
    Some analysts predict the Federal Open Market Committee
might extend Operation Twist next Wednesday in a bid to help the
U.S. economy, which has showed signs of slowing. Operation Twist
is set to end at the end of June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.