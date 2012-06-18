TREASURIES-Long bonds post gains ahead of Fed meeting

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices mostly fell on Monday, while long bonds gained in choppy trading and light volumes, as investors shrugged off Greece's election results and awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week for signs of new stimulus measures. U.S. bond prices had slipped earlier in line with German bonds after Greek political parties favoring a bailout for the country won a slim majority in Sunday's elections, easing fears of the country's sudden exit from the euro zone. A jump in Spanish 10-year yields to euro-era highs above 7 percent later reversed a rally in higher-risk assets such as equities, bolstering demand for safe-haven government debt. "The election didn't change anything," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "We had what would have been considered the best election result with the party that's more willing to go along with the status quo than the other, and yet there is no great improvement for the euro or stock markets," he said. Most intermediate-dated bond prices turned negative in a burst of activity before midday as stock prices increased, though traders said there was no obvious catalyst for the move. Reduced liquidity in Treasuries was seen exacerbating the choppy price action, with many investors hesitant to take new positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds, which are likely to be among the beneficiaries from any additional bond purchases, gained in price with yields falling to their lowest in around one-and-a-half weeks. "There were reports of central bank selling in intermediates to buy the long end," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last trading down 4/32 in price to yield 1.59 percent, after earlier touching as high as 1.65 percent. Thirty-year bonds rose 5/32 in price with yields dropping to 2.67 percent from 2.78 percent earlier. FED IN FOCUS Investors expect the U.S. central bank to indicate that it will make additional bond purchases to stimulate slowing economic growth when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday. "We believe there will be some sort of announcement, but it's not clear whether it will be as concrete as the first round has been," said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Tata expects that the Federal Reserve will try to maintain as much flexibility as possible in announcing any new purchases, which could include announcing a program as short as three months or including various assets such as mortgage-based securities and other debt. Many investors are likely to remain on the sidelines until they get further clarity around the Fed's strategy, he added. The Fed's current "Operation Twist" program, which involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling short-term notes, is scheduled to expire at the end of this month.