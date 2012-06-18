TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices slip after Greece election

By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices mostly fell on Monday, while long bonds gained in choppy trading and light volume, as investors shrugged off Greece's election results and waited for a Federal Reserve meeting this week for signs of new stimulus measures. Thirty-year bonds, likely to be among the beneficiaries from any additional bond purchases, gained in price. Overnight, U.S. Treasuries prices fell, in sync with German bunds, after a Sunday victory by Greek political parties favoring a bailout for the country eased fears of an imminent Greek exit from the euro zone. A subsequent jump in Spanish 10-year yields to euro-era highs above 7 percent reversed a rally in higher-risk assets such as equities. That revived demand - and strictly limited losses - for safe-haven U.S. debt. "The biggest news happened overnight when Treasuries prices gapped lower after the Greek election on the expectation that the win by pro-austerity forces could help soothe things in Europe," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates. "But that clearly wasn't the case as became apparent when European markets opened, so that let Treasuries reverse most of their losses and it was a bit of a struggle for direction ever since," he said. The euro fell on Monday as initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections gave way to worry about the debt crisis still facing the euro zone. A rise in Spanish and Italian debt yields sparked safe-haven flows into gilts, bunds and Treasuries. "The election didn't change anything," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "We had what would have been considered the best election result with the party that's more willing to go along with the status quo than the other, and yet there is no great improvement for the euro or stock markets," he said. Most intermediate-dated bond prices turned negative in a burst of activity before midday as stock prices, albeit narrowly, clung to the plus column. Traders said there was no obvious catalyst for the move and in late afternoon trading, blue-chip stocks turned lower while the broad market index remained in positive territory. Reduced liquidity in Treasuries was said to exacerbate the choppy price action, with many investors hesitant to take new positions before the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. "There were reports of central bank selling in intermediates to buy the long end," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Thirty-year bonds moved in and out of the plus column during the session. In late trade they were up 10/32, yielding 2.67 percent. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last trading down 3/32 in price, their yields at 1.58 percent after moving as high as 1.65 percent after the Greek election results came in. FED IN FOCUS: 'TWIST AGAIN' In the wake of the Greek elections, investors looked ahead to a G20 statement on Tuesday and the Fed monetary policy meeting that begins on Tuesday and ends Wednesday. Investors expect the U.S. central bank to indicate it will make additional bond purchases to stimulate slowing economic growth when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday. "Given some of the comments from Fed officials, the economic data, and the risks related to Europe, we think there is a good chance the Fed might extend its program of lengthening the average maturity of its portfolio by selling shorter-dated - and buying longer-dated - securities," Canavan said. The Fed's current "Operation Twist" program, which involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling short-term notes, is scheduled to expire at the end of this month. Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York, said he believes the Fed will try to maintain as much flexibility as possible in announcing any new purchases, which could include announcing a program as short as three months or including assets such as mortgage-based securities and other debt. Many investors are likely to remain on the sidelines until they get further clarity around the Fed's strategy, he added.