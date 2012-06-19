FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Price slip before closely watched Fed meeting
June 19, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Price slip before closely watched Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices dipped on
Tuesday before the Federal Reserve is scheduled to begin a
two-day meeting where it is expected to indicate whether it will
launch a new bond purchase program.
    Trading volumes were light as investors were reluctant to
take positions before the Fed statement on Wednesday, with
traders and analysts anticipating a wide range of possible
outcomes.
    "There's a school of camp that thinks nothing happens, a
school of camp says they extend their operation, and another
that say they do a full blown quantitative easing," said Scott
Graham, head of government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets
in Chicago.
    "Unlike other operations from the Fed, the outcome from this
meeting is a lot less clear," he said.
    The Fed's Operation Twist program, in which it buys
long-term debt and funds the purchases with sales of short-term
notes, expires at the end of this month.
    On Tuesday, the Fed will buy up to $2 billion in debt due
between 2022 and 2031 as part of this program.
    Weakening economic data has led many to expect the Fed will
launch new stimulus in an effort to protect against the risk of
the economy sliding into recession. 
    Still relatively solid inflation and inflation expectations,
however, has led some to conclude that the central bank will
hold off from a third round of quantitative easing.
    Quantitative easing is seen as a last resort for the Fed as
it involves the politically unpopular step of expanding its
balance sheet. Other options may include extending Operation
Twist for one or more months at a time.
    The Fed may also expand the variety of securities it
purchases to assets including mortgage-backed debt.
    Treasuries were little changed after data showed that U.S.
housing starts fell in May although permits to build new homes
rose to the highest in well over three years. 
    U.S. benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32
in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.57 percent late on
Monday.
    Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32 in price to yield
2.67 percent, up from 2.66 percent on Monday.

