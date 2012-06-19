TREASURIES-Price slip before closely watched Fed meeting

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices dipped on Tuesday before the Federal Reserve is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting where it is expected to indicate whether it will launch a new bond purchase program. Trading volumes were light as investors were reluctant to take positions before the Fed statement on Wednesday, with traders and analysts anticipating a wide range of possible outcomes. "There's a school of camp that thinks nothing happens, a school of camp says they extend their operation, and another that say they do a full blown quantitative easing," said Scott Graham, head of government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "Unlike other operations from the Fed, the outcome from this meeting is a lot less clear," he said. The Fed's Operation Twist program, in which it buys long-term debt and funds the purchases with sales of short-term notes, expires at the end of this month. On Tuesday, the Fed will buy up to $2 billion in debt due between 2022 and 2031 as part of this program. Weakening economic data has led many to expect the Fed will launch new stimulus in an effort to protect against the risk of the economy sliding into recession. Still relatively solid inflation and inflation expectations, however, has led some to conclude that the central bank will hold off from a third round of quantitative easing. Quantitative easing is seen as a last resort for the Fed as it involves the politically unpopular step of expanding its balance sheet. Other options may include extending Operation Twist for one or more months at a time. The Fed may also expand the variety of securities it purchases to assets including mortgage-backed debt. Treasuries were little changed after data showed that U.S. housing starts fell in May although permits to build new homes rose to the highest in well over three years. U.S. benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.57 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.67 percent, up from 2.66 percent on Monday.