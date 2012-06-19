TREASURIES-Bonds slip as stock gains curb bid before Fed meeting

By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices retreated on Tuesday as stock market gains curbed the bid for safe-haven debt a day before a Federal Reserve statement that may unveil new measures to foster economic growth. Yields rose from their lowest levels in around a week and a half a day before an announcement from the U.S. central bank which some expect will include a new bond purchase program. Some investors closed out positions to take profits ahead of any unexpected, post-Fed market turns. "We've had this big run-up in equities in advance of the Fed meeting; that is the largest factor," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets. The broad S&P 500 stock market index rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday while benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, up from 1.57 percent late on Monday. After sovereign debt of so-called peripheral European nations like Spain reversed some of the damage done on Monday, German bund yields also rose sharply, making U.S. debt a little more expensive by comparison, Cloherty said. Yields on Spanish debt fell sharply on Tuesday after a short-term debt sale showed Madrid was still able to access international markets, albeit at increased cost. That hurt safe-haven bunds, causing their yields to rise. WANTED: CENTRAL BANK ACTION Focus remained on whether investors could see aggressive action by central banks, Cloherty said. "We saw the BOE disappoint a little today with the size of their repo program," he said, referring to the Bank of England, "And we could see the Fed disappoint a bit tomorrow." September 2012 short sterling interest rate futures fell on Tuesday after the Bank of England said it would offer 5 billion pounds of six-month funding at its first extended collateral term repo operation (ECTR) on Wednesday. The size was the minimum amount the BoE said it would provide, but many analysts had expected more. Speaking at her firm's mid-year outlook, Christine Hurtsellers of ING U.S. Investment Management said the U.S. Federal Reserve views the scheduled end of its "Operation Twist" on June 30 as a "defacto tightening" of monetary conditions. She said the Fed was likely to take some steps to counter the impact of that. In Operation Twist, the Fed has sold shorter-term securities and bought longer-dated Treasuries to keep long-term rates low. On Tuesday, the Fed bought $1.72 billion in debt due between 2022 and 2031 as part of the program. But if the Fed offers minimal or no action on Wednesday, the impact on Treasuries is uncertain, Cloherty said. By itself, a neutral Fed could be a negative for Treasuries. But a too-cautious Fed could hurt equities and other risk assets. In that case, "you could get a perverse response" in which Treasuries rally as investors seek safety, Cloherty said. "Because of that, market moves have been less a matter of whether someone is long or short and more a matter of people looking at what parts of the curve would benefit or suffer most as a result of what the Fed decides to do," he said. "Because you could guess right on what the Fed does, but still be wrong about whether five-year notes will go up or down in response." "Unlike other operations from the Fed, the outcome from this meeting is a lot less clear," said Scott Graham, head of government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. Quantitative easing is seen as a last resort for the Fed because it involves the politically unpopular step of expanding the Fed's balance sheet. Other options include extending Operation Twist for one or more months at a time or expanding the variety of securities the Fed buys to include mortgage-backed debt. Traders are also watching a European Union summit scheduled for the end of next week in Brussels for signs leaders in the region will take steps to form a closer fiscal and political union to address the region's debt crisis.