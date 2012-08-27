TREASURIES-Yields fall as Bernanke and QE3 in focus

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt yields fell on Monday on rising investor confidence that Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third bond purchase program when he speaks at the end of the week. Investors are waiting on Bernanke's highly anticipated speech on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He has used this event the previous two years to flag the Fed's intention on more easing. Expectations that the Fed will announce a third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, have increased since minutes from the central bank's August meeting, which were released last week, showed that Fed action might be imminent unless the economy showed significant improvement. "After the minutes last week there is a pretty good assumption that Bernanke will allude to some sort of QE3," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. "If he doesn't talk about QE3 that would presumably disappoint the markets," Rogan added. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.67 percent on Monday, down from 1.69 percent at Friday's close. They have fallen from three-month highs of 1.86 percent early last week, their 200-day moving average and a level where there is a fair amount of buying support for the debt. At the same time, a gloomy assessment of the business climate in Germany earlier on Monday, where business sentiment dropped for a fourth month in a row as the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China took their toll, added a bid for the safe-haven bonds. Markets have also been unsettled by rising talk of a Greek euro zone exit, after a conservative ally of German leader Angela Merkel said that the country should leave the currency bloc by next year. The Treasury will also sell $99 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week, comprising $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.