TREASURIES-Thirty-year bond prices turn positive

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds prices turned positive on Monday, after earlier trading lower, as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve is likely to launch a third bond purchase program when it meets later this week.

The long bonds have been volatile as investors fear that a third round of quantitative easing could increase inflation concerns, which would reduce the value of the debt.

The bonds last traded up 5/32 in price to yield 2.82 percent, down from as high as 2.86 percent earlier on Monday.