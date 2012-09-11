FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices pare losses after 3-year sale
September 11, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices pare losses after 3-year sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices trimmed earlier losses Tuesday afternoon after data showed robust demand at a $32 billion auction of new three-year government debt, part of this week’s $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

The ratio of bids for the three-year note issue due in September 2015 to the amount offered came in 3.94, which was the highest ever at a three-year auction.

In the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded 8/32 lower in price at 99-16/32 with a yield of 1.68 percent, up 2.6 basis points from late on Monday.

