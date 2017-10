NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices erased gains on Thursday and turned negative in choppy trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded down 07/32 in price to yield 1.780 percent, after having risen 11/32 shortly before the Fed announcement.

The 30-year bonds fell 26/32 in price to yield 2.961 percent. Those prices had also been higher before the Fed.