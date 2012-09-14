TREASURIES-30-year bonds fall two points in price

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. thirty-year Treasuries bonds fell two full points in price on Friday, and yields rose to their highest levels since May, after the Federal Reserve said on Thursday it would buy mortgage debt in an effort to lower the U.S. jobless rate.

Treasuries have sold off as stocks gained, reducing demand for debt, and as investors expect an increase in inflation because of the new bond buying program.

The bonds were last down 1-30/32 in price to yield 3.04 percent, the highest level since May 10.