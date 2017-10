NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices added slight gains early Monday with longer-dated issues touching session highs as weaker-than-expected regional business data from the New York Federal Reserve stoked bids for low-risk U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 10/32 in price at 98-3/32, yielding 1.835 percent, down 3.5 basis points from late on Friday.