TREASURIES-30-year bonds rise 1 point after Fed buy
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-30-year bonds rise 1 point after Fed buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sep 17 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds climbed 1 point in price early Monday, adding to earlier gains, after the Federal Reserve bought $4.74 billion in longer-dated government debt for its Operation Twist program.

The 30-year bond, the longest government debt maturity , was last up 29/32 in price at 94-8/32 after traded as high as 94-11/32.

The 30-year yield was 3.040 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Friday after touching 3.121 percent earlier, the highest since May 4, according to Reuters data.

