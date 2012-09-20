FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds add gains after jobless claims data
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds add gains after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices added small gains early Thursday after data showing a smaller-than-expected fall in jobless claims reinforced the view of a sluggish domestic jobs market which would keep inflation low and the Federal Reserve sticking with a low-rate policy.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 11/32 in price, compared with a 7/32 increase shortly before the release of the claims data.

The 10-year note yield was up 1.735 percent, 1 basis point lower than the level before the data. It was down nearly 4 basis points from Wednesday’s close.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.