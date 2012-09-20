FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices dip into negative territory
September 20, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices dip into negative territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. government prices fell to session lows mid-afternoon Thursday as a surprisingly weak auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities spurred selling that wiped out the market’s earlier gains.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price after touching a session low of 98-19/32, which was 2/32 lower than Wednesday’s close.

The 10-year yield touched a session high of 1.779 percent, up about half a basis point from late Wednesday. It had fallen to a session low of 1.723 percent earlier.

