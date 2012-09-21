FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Long-dated Treasuries prices slip on Spain talk
September 21, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Long-dated Treasuries prices slip on Spain talk

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Sources say Spain making plans to meet aid conditions
    * Potential Spain aid request said to favor riskier assets
    * Pre-weekend profit-taking at long end cited

    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt
prices slipped in light volume on Friday as talk Spain might
soon request a bailout was said to favor riskier assets over
safe-haven U.S. debt.
    In Europe, sources told Reuters that Spain was considering
freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the
retirement age as it tries to meet conditions of an expected
bailout package. 
    A Spanish request for a bailout would set in motion the 
European Central Bank's new bond-buying program and 
potentially ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis,
arguably lessening the need for safe-haven Treasuries.
    "Press reports that Spain is preparing to ask for ECB aid as
early as September 27 sparked a little bit of a risk-on mood,
lifting the euro and stocks," said William O'Donnell, managing
director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut. "A little bit of risk-favorable news in thin volume
and boom, Treasuries are lower."
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 5/32, raising their
yields to 1.79 percent from 1.77 percent late on
Thursday.
    The 30-year Treasury bond, which rallied during the first
four days of this week after selling off last week., fell 16/32
to yield 2.97 percent.
    After a four-day rally, "it's predictable you'd see a little
profit-taking by people who were lucky enough to buy at the
lows," O'Donnell added
    Long-dated Treasuries rallied during the first four days of
this week after selling off last week. After a four-day rally,
"it's predictable you'd see a little profit-taking by people who
were lucky enough to buy at the lows," O'Donnell added.
    With no fresh government economic data due, the session
features purchases by the Federal Reserve in the morning and 
comments by Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a
voting member of the Fed's policy-making Federal Open Market
Committee, in the afternoon.
    Those comments are unlikely to impact the market since
Lockhart said on Thursday the Fed's latest monetary easing was
needed to address a weak economy and did not risk inflation.
central bank should review the program at the end of the year.
    Reinforcing that dovish thinking, a top Fed official usually
known for his hawkish views said on Thursday the Fed can keep
interest rates low for four or more years to help bring down
unemployment without triggering inflation.
    Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the Fed
should pledge to keep short-term borrowing costs near zero until
the jobless rate falls below 5.5 percent, as long as inflation
expectations stay under control. 
    "A moment like Kocherlakota's speech yesterday was what we
would call, in the market, a key reversal," O'Donnell said.
    "If ever there was a key reversal in Fed speak, yesterday's
speech by Kocherlakota was a good illustration of one," he said.
"His view that we could get the U.S. unemployment rate down to
5.5 percent before we see inflation was a notable change."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
