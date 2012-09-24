TREASURIES-Growth concern, re-balancing fuel bid for Treasuries

* German business sentiment falls for 5th month in September * Long-dated Treasuries aided by Fed purchases * Fed buys $1.81 billion in Treasuries maturing 2036 to 2042 By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday as a drop in German business sentiment for a fifth straight month highlighted worries about the global economy and on expectations that the month-end re-balancing of portfolios will drive some big bond purchases. Long-dated Treasuries outperformed, balancing out their underperformance on Friday and helped by the purchase of $1.81 billion in long-dated Treasuries by the Federal Reserve as part of its quantitative easing program. Uncertainty about Spain's progress toward asking for a bailout also fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Business sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest and strongest economy, fell in September to the lowest level since mid-2009, despite the European Central Bank's recent announcement of a bond-buying plan that has raised hopes in financial markets of an end to the most acute phase of the region's debt crisis. "The rally started Friday on the back of aggressive mortgage purchases, and we had a continued risk-off trade with the weaker German sentiment data," said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. The Fed's purchase of $1.81 billion in Treasuries maturing from February 2036 to May 2042 contributed to the outperformance of the long end of the maturity curve, he said. PORTFOLIO RE-BALANCING EXPECTED Treasuries also rose in anticipation of "a large re-balancing out of equities into bonds" by month-end, Graham said. Because stocks have advanced in the last month, investment funds with a mandate to keep a certain percentage of their value in equities and a certain portion in bonds will have to sell some stocks and buy bonds by month-end in order to bring their portfolios back in balance, he explained. "The rise in equities this month could trigger a fairly large re-balancing," Graham said. A Chicago Federal Reserve Bank index of national economic activity remained subdued in August, supporting the notion of a sub-par recovery. "The Chicago Fed numbers were a little soft, German business was down, and all eyes are on Spain as they finalize their budget this week," a trader said. Spain is due to announce its new budget on Thursday and bank stress test results are due the next day. Banking sources told Reuters lenders would transfer property assets into Spain's new bad bank at an average discount of 45 percent to 50 percent of original book value, though the sources cautioned that the discount was still being discussed. The price of the 10-year benchmark Treasury note rose 10/32, for a yield of 1.72 percent, down from 1.75 percent on Friday and from 1.88 percent a week earlier. The 30-year Treasury bond rose 30/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.90 percent from 2.94 percent late on Friday. Chris Bury, co-head of U.S. rates, sales and trading at Jefferies & Co in New York, recommended being short the five- and seven-year Treasury sector early in the week due to upcoming auctions. "Coming out of the auctions, we would like to be long to take advantage of month-end flows," he said. The Treasury will sell a total of $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes this week - $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes - in addition to the weekly bill auctions. Yields have risen for a month as actions by the ECB and the Fed persuaded investors to favor riskier assets like stocks, the euro, oil and gold over safe-haven assets like German bonds and U.S. Treasuries. U.S. economic data due this week include September consumer confidence due on Tuesday and new home sales due on Wednesday.