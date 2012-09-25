TREASURIES-Bonds dip on U.S. data before debt sale

* U.S. home price grew modestly in Aug: Case-Shiller * U.S. consumer mood rosiest in 7 months-Conference Board * Report about ECB bond program spurs earlier bond bids * U.S. to sell $35 billion in new 2-year notes By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices slipped on Tuesday, snapping a six-session winning streak, as encouraging data on U.S. housing and consumers reduced worries about slowing global growth and counteracted against anxiety about Europe's debt troubles. Traders and investors also sold bonds to make room for $35 billion in a two-year Treasuries sale this afternoon, part of this week's $99 billion in note offerings. "The market is positioning for this week's Treasuries supply," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "We are also seeing a bit of improvement in the data." Despite lingering high unemployment, there have been signs of a tentative recovery in the housing market and a rebound in shoppers' mood. Home prices across 20 major U.S. cities showed a 1.2 percent rise year-over-year rise, S&P/Case-Shiller said on Tuesday. A growing belief of an improving housing sector might have boosted consumer confidence, which the Conference Board said rose to a seven-month high in September. Still worries about Europe's debt crisis worsening and hurting the global economy limited the decline in bond prices, analysts and traders said. The perceived stalling from Spain to ask for a full-blown financial rescue, together with fading optimism from more stimulus from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks, have underpinned a safehaven demand for Treasuries and German Bunds since last week. "Despite all the policy accommodation from major central banks, there is a question about global demand," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. With longer-dated yields falling below the levels prior to the Fed's latest bond purchase program, known as QE3 that involved the central bank buying an addition $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities a month. Earlier, a German newspaper reported the European Central Bank and the German central bank are getting lawyers to verify the legality the ECB's new bond purchase program. While it is unlikely such a move would scuttle the ECB's program, "it clearly causes more uncertainty," Milstein said. On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year notes were down 2/32 in price at 99-3/32, yielding 1.722 percent, up 1 basis point from Monday's close. Over the previous six sessions, there was a rebound in U.S. and German government debt prices, recovering from a selloff in which the 10-year yield rose as s high as 1.894 percent on Sept. 14, the day after the Fed said that it will buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt a month in an effort to bring down the country's stubbornly high jobless rate. In Tuesday trade, the 30-year bond traded 4/32 lower at 96-27/32 to yield 2.909 percent, up 1 basis point from late Monday. Traders expect the upcoming two-year note issue to sell at a yield of 0.2750 percent, near the yield level at the two-year auction held in August. Treasuries slightly underperformed German Bunds, as their 10-year yield spread widened about 0.5 basis point to 15.4 basis points.