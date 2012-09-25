FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Longer-dated bond prices fall on data
September 25, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Longer-dated bond prices fall on data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. government debt prices fell into negative territory on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains after data showed U.S. consumer confidence rose to a seven-month high on more optimism about jobs and the economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 2/32 in price, compared with being up 1/32 prior to the latest report on shoppers’ view on the economy from the Conference Board.

The 10-year note yield was 1.723 percent, up from 1.709 percent before the Conference Board data.

