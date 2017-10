NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasuries prices edged back into positive territory midday Tuesday, erasing modest losses, as Wall Street stocks turned negative, rekindling some safe-haven bids for government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 2/32 in price at 99-8/32, yielding 1.708 percent, down 0.7 basis point from Monday’s close.