TREASURIES-Long-dated prices rise as stocks rally stalls

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as stocks declined, though investors grappled with low volumes and a lack of new headlines to move yields into a new trading range. Traders said government bonds are largely struggling to find direction on expectations the economy will sustain a sluggish growth rate and as the Federal Reserve commits to making bond purchases until the jobless rate significantly improves. "The economy remains a slow-growth cycle and not a lot is going on to drive yields," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. An auction of $35 billion in new two-year notes showed solid demand though largely came in as expected, pricing at a high yield of 0.273 percent, around a third of a basis point below where the notes traded before the sale. The Treasury will sell an additional $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Yields initially rose in morning trading after data showed U.S. home price rose for a sixth straight month in July, while a jump in consumer confidence this month offered a harbinger that Americans are ready to loosen their spending. Housing "will no longer be a drag on GDP going forward," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Things are not bad enough for yields to go much lower." The yields later declined as stocks fell. Stocks were down modestly as investors looked for catalysts to justify further price gains in the wake of recent stimulus moves by central banks. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.72 percent late on Monday. The notes rose as high as 1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day after the Fed announced it would purchase mortgage-backed debt in a bid to stimulate the economy. Some concerns over Europe also kept a bid for the safe-haven U.S. bonds. The perceived stalling by Spain in asking for a full-blown financial rescue and concerns over global economic growth have underpinned a safe-haven demand for Treasuries and German Bunds since last week. "Despite all the policy accommodation from major central banks, there is a question about global demand," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. Earlier, a German newspaper reported the European Central Bank and the German central bank are getting lawyers to verify the legality of the ECB's new bond purchase program. While it is unlikely such a move would scuttle the ECB's program, "it clearly causes more uncertainty," Milstein said.