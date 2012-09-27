FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Treasuries briefly reduce losses after data
September 27, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Treasuries briefly reduce losses after data

Ellen Freilich

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries briefly trimmed early losses on Thursday after the government said new claims for jobless benefits fell last week and orders for durable goods fell in August.

The 10-year Treasury note, down 7/32 before the data were released, was down 5/32 immediately afterwards, yielding 1.63 percent. It subsequently expanded its loss back to 7/32.

The government said the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in two months, a hopeful sign for the labor market.

It also said that new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell in August. But a closely watched category of the report, non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, viewed as a proxy for business spending, rose 1.1 percent.

