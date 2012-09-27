TREASURIES-Prices fall on profit-taking, China and Spain weigh

* Profit-taking follows eight straight sessions of gains * Impact of jobless claims drop outweighs durable goods orders drop * Treasury to sell $29 billion in seven-year notes at 1700 GMT By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday on profit-taking after eight straight days of gains. Advances in riskier assets such as the euro and U.S. stocks on planned spending cuts in Spain and talk of monetary easing in China also weighed on safe haven U.S. debt. "It's extremely rare to see eight consecutive lower closes in Treasury yields," said Jack Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment Management in Atlanta. "We're at the lows of the recent trading range and it will be hard for yields to go much lower without deterioration in the economic data or in Europe." Treasuries priced in weaker-than-forecast data on U.S. Q2 GDP growth, August durable goods orders, and pending home sales. But a drop in new claims for jobless benefits was a negative for Treasuries and had the most impact, traders said. "The jobless claims data was a surprise and overwhelmed the impact of the weak durable goods orders numbers," Lowery said. "(Treasuries) moved lower due to the modest risk-on sentiment in markets and a little reversal of the rally we have seen in U.S. Treasuries over the past few sessions," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance in Boston. A downward revision to second-quarter growth in gross domestic product to 1.3 percent from the 1.7 percent growth last reported had little impact on Treasuries as markets are more keenly focused on upcoming labor market data and a worldwide impetus for further monetary easing. "The drop in jobless claims, after two 380,000-plus readings, is the more important development for judging current momentum, arguably more important also than the dramatic, but exaggerated, plunge in (August) durables," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. Sullivan said looking through recent volatility, the trend in jobless claims looks "no worse than flat," suggesting neither acceleration nor deceleration in employment growth. The Labor Department will release data on September payroll growth and the U.S. unemployment rate on October 5. While Treasuries posted losses, traders added that uncertainty over when Spain would request a bailout needed to activate the European Central Bank's latest crisis-fighting measures kept the selling restrained. The euro pared losses after Spain's government said its 2013 budget would focus on cutting spending rather than hiking taxes. The talk about China centered on whether that country's Securities Regulatory Commission would announce steps to support domestic financial markets. China's securities regulator holds a regular meeting on Thursday. China's central bank injected a net $57.92 billion into money markets this week, the largest weekly injection in history. The Treasury market also focused on supply. The Treasury is set to sell $29 billion in seven-year notes at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) in the final note auction it will conduct this week. Wednesday's sale of five-year notes drew strong demand. Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor, Fitzgerald in New York, said the auction should go well "with month-end tomorrow, the safe-haven bid with the multiple unknowns and concerns around the globe, and the support of the sector by the (Federal Reserve's) buying programs." The Fed has been buying seven-year notes as part of its Operation Twist program designed to lower longer-term rates. The Fed sold $7.8 billion in Treasuries maturing between September 2015 and November 2015. The benchmark yield has fallen almost 30 basis points from a four-month peak earlier this month, partly driven by strength in mortgage bonds following the Fed's decision earlier this month to buy $40 billion of the securities a month. Ten-year Treasury notes slipped 5/32 on Thursday, their yields rising to 1.63 percent, but still near Wednesday's low of 1.61 percent, its lowest since Sept. 7. Traders are pricing in expectations that the seven-year debt will sell at yields of about 1.044 percent on Thursday , just above the 1.030 percent level the notes traded at in the secondary market. The 30-year bond fell 16/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.81 percent from 2.78 percent late Wednesday.