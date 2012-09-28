TREASURIES-Prices up on 'reality rally' as Spain optimism fades

* Treasuries rise for ninth time in 10 sessions * Doubts arise over Spain's 2013 austere budget plan By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices resumed their climb on Friday as doubt arose about the viability of Spain's 2013 budget. The advance in U.S. debt prices followed a one-day retreat following eight straight days of gains. While Spain's budget was seen by many as a prelude to that nation's asking for a bailout that would entail purchases of bonds by the European Central Bank, the country is also waiting for stress test results on its banks and a credit rating review. "Spain's budget proposal goes farther than what the European Union recommended and there's nervousness about Spain's stress test," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investment Management, with more than $14.5 billion in assets under management. After yields rose following further monetary easing by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, the safe-haven U.S. debt market is having "a reality rally," Van Order said. Ten-year Treasury notes rose 9/32 on Friday, their yields easing to 1.63 percent from 1.66 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year bond climbed 25/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.81 percent from 2.85 percent late Thursday. Analysts said Treasuries could also be getting a modicum of support from month-end rebalancing of portfolios. Since stock values rose in September, portfolios that must keep a specific portion of their value in stocks and a designated percentage in bonds, would have to sell some stocks and buy bonds. But Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment Management in Atlanta, said the rally in U.S. debt over the last couple of weeks might already reflect most of that adjustment. "We've probably already seen a great deal of that impact," he said. Van Order said the market was establishing a range. "We've had a pretty big retracement of the rise in yields that lifted the 10-year yield to 1.89 percent," he said. "We're seeing a correction to the optimism trade that followed this month's monetary policy decisions by the ECB and the Fed." Chinese money rates fell sharply on Friday after China's central bank injected a record $57.91 billion into the country's money markets before a week-long October holiday. "The central banks are all singing the same tune, but the impressive recovery from 1.89 percent on the 10-year Treasury yield is re-establishing that we have a lot of other stuff to deal with," Van Order said. "With that in mind, 1.89 percent to 1.90 percent on the 10-year yield looks like pretty solid support for the market while the bottom of the range is around 1.55 percent and the very bottom is the summer low of 1.39 percent," he said. Van Order said the market would "chop around" until it gets next week's data, in particular the Labor Department's September employment report, due Friday, Oct. 5.